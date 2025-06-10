Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Monday reiterated her frustration and bafflement at the Trump administration’s decision to deploy National Guard members and Marines, following widespread immigration raids across the region, saying federal intervention is only sowing chaos and fear.

While providing updates on the continued unrest in Los Angeles with Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell, the mayor confirmed her office is aware of at least five raids that happened across the city, with one occurring near her grandson’s school.

Her office said it’s working with local immigrant advocate groups like the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) to compile how exactly many raids took place Monday, and where they happened.

“As you know, ICE does not tell anybody where they are going to go or when they're going to be there,” Bass said.

She also reacted to the Defense Department’s decision to deploy 700 Marines to Los Angeles while visibly seeming baffled.

“We didn’t need the National Guard. Why on earth?” the mayor said, adding the troops sent to LA were not involved in any significant operations.

“They're guarding the federal building here in downtown, and they're guarding the federal building in Westwood. That's what they're doing,” Bass said.

Videos from Edward R. Roybal Federal Building also showed troops barricading the entrances.

Governor Gavin Newsom also took to social media to said most of the National Guard members in LA are "sitting unused, in federal buildings without orders."

I was just informed Trump is deploying another 2,000 Guard troops to L.A.



The first 2,000? Given no food or water. Only approx. 300 are deployed — the rest are sitting, unused, in federal buildings without orders.



This isn’t about public safety. It’s about stroking a dangerous… — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2025

She also pushed back at the federal government’s claims that the immigration raids aim to root out violent criminals and those with warrants.

“I don’t know how you go from a drug dealer to a Home Depot to people’s workplace where they’re just trying to make a living at Home Depot,” Bass said.

While pledging to hold violent protesters accountable alongside Chief McDonnell, the mayor said those who engage in vandalism are just creating havoc, without effectively protesting the immigration raids.

"You can't possibly be supporting immigrants and vandalize our city," she said. "It also just saddened me to drive through downtown right now and to see the level of obscene graffiti all over buildings."