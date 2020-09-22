National Voter Registration Day: Here's How to Register, Check Your Voter Status and More in California

Today is National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy and encouraging Americans to register well in advance of Nov. 3 so that they're prepared to vote this election season.

Your voice matters. Below you'll find information on how to register to vote, check your registration status and more to ensure your voice is heard whether you're planning on heading to a California polling place or voting by mail in an effort to social distance.

Check Your Registration Status

California voters who want to check if and where they're registered to vote, their political party preference, language preference and/or the status of their vote-by-mail or provisional ballot can do so here.

Register to Vote

California offers voter registration online, by mail and in person. Click here to register to vote. California residents 16 or 17 who want to be future voters can pre-register to vote here.

Have you been putting off registering to vote because you think it's going to be hard or take too much time? In most states, nothing could be further from the truth.

Find Your Polling Place

Click on the link to your county elections office below to find your polling place. Note that some lists of locations have not yet been made available.

Voting by Mail

Registered voters do not have to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot for this election. If you're register to vote in California, you will be mailed a ballot no later than 29 days prior to Election Day. You can find more information about vote by mail here.

Make a Plan to Vote

COVID-19 will undoubtedly have an impact on how and when Americans vote. If you're not sure where to begin, Los Angeles County launched a new website Tuesday to help Make a Plan to Vote. The tool provides people with information and resources so that they're prepared and safe during voting. Users can also register to receive voting info by email or text.

NBC News and Telemundo have also launched a similar tool called Plan Your Vote. The interactive includes everything you need to know about mail-in and early in-person voting, including the first day you can cast your ballot in the 2020 election. Click here to access the NBC News Plan Your Vote tool in English and the Telemundo Planifica tu Voto tool in Spanish.

National Voter Registration Day Events

Find an in-person or virtual National Voter Registration Day event here.