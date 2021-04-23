Downey

Natural Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations in Downey, No Injuries Reported

The leak was reported about 10:35 a.m. Thursday when Southern California Gas Company crews were alerted to a natural gas line that was apparently damaged by a third-party contractor in the area of 7800 Stewart and Gray Road near Rives Avenue, according to a SoCalGas statement.

By City News Service

SEMPRA GAS LEAK
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Some residents in Downey remained evacuated Friday morning because of a natural gas leak as the utility said repairs would take longer to complete than previously believed.

The leak was reported about 10:35 a.m. Thursday when Southern California Gas Company crews were alerted to a natural gas line that was apparently damaged by a third-party contractor in the area of 7800 Stewart and Gray Road near Rives Avenue, according to a SoCalGas statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

People were evacuated from about a 300-foot radius around the area where the leak was reported, and utility crews were sent to handle the problem, the Downey Fire Department reported.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Dodgers 6 hours ago

Padres Hold Off Dodgers 3-2 in Resumption of SoCal Rivalry

Los Angeles Lakers 6 hours ago

Anthony Davis Rusty in Return, Lakers Lose to Mavericks 115-110

Stewart and Gray Road was closed from Paramount Boulevard to Rives Avenue due to the leak, SoCalGas said.

About 8:30 p.m., the utility company said it would take another eight hours to repair the leak and residents in the area should plan to be evacuated until at least Friday morning, the Downey Patriot reported.

Residents and businesses in the area were advised that they may smell a natural gas odor while SoCalGas crews and first responders worked to stop the leak and make permanent repairs.

A countywide notification regarding the gas leak was sent out at about 12:30 p.m. The city of Downey tweeted about 3 p.m. to explain the notification was released using a new emergency notification system and only intended for residents in the area.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Downeyevacuation
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us