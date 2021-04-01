Natural History Museum, LACMA Reopen April 1 Following COVID-19 Closures

More cultural institutions will reopen to the public Thursday following COVID-19 closures, with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Natural History Museum both welcoming visitors again.

Visitors to LACMA -- with tickets purchased in advance online -- will

see several new exhibits, including:

Bill Viola: Slowly Turning Narrative;

Cauleen Smith: Give It Or Leave It;

NOT I: Throwing Voices (1500 BCE - 2020 CE);

Vera Lutter: Museum in the Camera;

View From Here: Recent Acquisitions; and

Yoshitomo Nara.

The exhibitions Do Ho Suh: 348 West 22nd Street and Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific from 2020 were extended and also will be available to view.

The museum will require visitors to follow Los Angeles city and county health and safety protocols in both the indoor and outdoor areas of the museum. All visitors must cover their face and mouth at all times except when eating or drinking, complete an online health screening, have their temperature taken, and maintain a distance of at least six feet from other people.

People can get advanced timed-entry tickets online at www.lacma.org or by calling 323-857-6010. Ticket blocks will be released one week at a time.

Advanced ticket purchases with reserved times will also be required for all guests at the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park, along with face coverings. All visitors will be provided with styluses to they can use touchscreens in the museum without having to make physical contact with them.

Tickets can be purchased at nhm.org.

Capacity will be limited to 25% at both museums until Monday, when the county will move into the orange tier of the state's COVID-19 economic blueprint, allowing museums to boost capacity to 50%.