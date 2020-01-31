NBA All-Star Jerseys Will Honor Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna and Victims of Crash

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago will honor Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant by Team LeBron wearing the no. 2 in honor of Gianna and Team Giannis wearing no. 24 in honor of Bryant, the league announced in association with the NBPA and Nike Friday.

Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others died in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas on Sunday, and February's All-Star game was already set to change its format to honor Bryant, with the final quarter being played without a clock and going until the leading team after three quarters scored an extra 24 points.

However, the latest poignant gesture to put Gianna Bryant's jersey number on one team and her father's number on another team is an added step to honor the basketball family.

In addition, both teams will wear patches with nine stars to represent all nine victims lost in the crash.

Further, the NBA announced that the NBA Rising Stars Game, which features the top rookies and sophomores, will have jersey patches displaying no. 2 and no. 24 surrounded by nine stars.

The NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 16, and the Rising Stars Game will be played on Friday, Feb. 14.