NBA All Star

NBA All-Star Jerseys Will Honor Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna and Victims of Crash

Both teams will wear patches with nine stars to represent all nine victims lost in the crash.

By Shahan Ahmed

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant
Harry How/Getty Images

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago will honor Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant by Team LeBron wearing the no. 2 in honor of Gianna and Team Giannis wearing no. 24 in honor of Bryant, the league announced in association with the NBPA and Nike Friday.

Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others died in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas on Sunday, and February's All-Star game was already set to change its format to honor Bryant, with the final quarter being played without a clock and going until the leading team after three quarters scored an extra 24 points.

However, the latest poignant gesture to put Gianna Bryant's jersey number on one team and her father's number on another team is an added step to honor the basketball family.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus 38 mins ago

Coronavirus Quarantine Ordered for Passengers Who Arrived at Riverside Base From China

Hollywood Walk of Fame 1 hour ago

LA Councilman Announces Initial Plan for Hollywood Walk of Fame Improvements

In addition, both teams will wear patches with nine stars to represent all nine victims lost in the crash.

Further, the NBA announced that the NBA Rising Stars Game, which features the top rookies and sophomores, will have jersey patches displaying no. 2 and no. 24 surrounded by nine stars.

The NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 16, and the Rising Stars Game will be played on Friday, Feb. 14.

This article tagged under:

NBA All StarNBAKobe BryantKobe Bryant Helicopter Crashcalabasas
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us