NBA Veteran Carmelo Anthony Agrees to Terms With Lakers, Report Says

The Lakers have signed veteran guard Carmelo Anthony, ESPN reported, citing the free agent’s manager.

The deal, reported to be for one season, with the NBA’s No. 10 all-time scorer comes after the acquisition of All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards and agreed to terms with several free agents. Anthony, a 37-year-old veteran with 18 years of NBA experience, became a free agent after coming off the bench for Portland last season, when he averaged 13.4 points in 24.5 minutes per game.

He shot a career-best 40.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Lakers have not confirmed the deal, but Anthony tweeted an image of his nickname, “Melo,” with the Lakers logo for the l.

On Monday, the Lakers agreed to terms with free agents Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington, and Kent Bazemore. All four players are former Lakers, joining the team for their second stint, and in Howard's case, his third.

The Lakers are coming of a season in which they fell to the seventh seed in the Western Conference and beat Golden State in the play-in game to make the playoffs before they were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in six games.