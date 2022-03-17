NBC Los Angeles News: A New Way to Watch Local News Anytime – For Free!

Here is a new way you can watch local news, 24 hours a day and seven days a week - for free!

NBC Los Angeles News has launched on Peacock!

Here, you will see around-the-clock local news coverage. At launch, the channel will feature simulcast and encore news programming from NBC4, with the ability to add breaking news and original content in the future.

The lineup delivers local news from across Southern California, the latest weather forecasts, award-winning investigative reporting, sports and lifestyle content from California Live, wherever you want to watch on Peacock.

Here's how to see NBC Los Angeles News on Peacock:

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the "channels" tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Los Angeles News.

“For the first time, we’re pleased to bring our viewers the NBC Los Angeles News channel on Peacock with 24/7 access to our award-winning newscasts,” said Renee Washington, Vice President of News at NBC4.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Other NBC Owned Television Station channels to launch on Peacock include NBC10 Philadelphia (WCAU), NBC5 Chicago (WMAQ), NBC10 Boston (WBTS), New England Cable Network (NECN) and NBC6 Miami (WTVJ).

Peacock also features live and on demand channels including NBC News NOW, Sky News, TODAY All Day, NBC LX, Telemundo Al Día, and Dateline 24/7, as well as a comprehensive library of popular TV shows, films and original programming.

Visit www.peacocktv.com to sign up.