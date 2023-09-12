NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Award $225,000 in Local Impact Grants to Seven Non-profit Organizations in Southern California

NBC4, Telemundo 52 and Comcast NBCUniversal announced that seven Southern California nonprofit organizations will receive a total of $225,000 in unrestricted grants as part of the annual Local Impact Grant program. Winning organizations were selected by the stations to support organizations that help improve their local communities with unique and innovative programs in three grant categories, including the Next Generation Storytellers, Youth Education and Empowerment, and Community Engagement.

This year, Comcast NBCUniversal and NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal that includes NBC/Telemundo-owned stations, awarded a total of $2.475 million to 81 eligible nonprofit organizations in markets where NBC and Telemundo stations are located, including Los Angeles.

Since the program was founded six years ago, Telemundo 52 and NBC4 have awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships to community organizations in Southern California. Nationwide, more than $16 million in grants has been dedicated to 470 nonprofit organizations in 11 communities served by NBC and Telemundo-owned stations.

The 2023 Local Impact Grant recipients in Southern California include:

Kids in the Spotlight - $65,000

Kids In The Spotlight helps foster youth heal and grow from trauma through the power of storytelling and filmmaking. Through the group’s programs, youth between the ages of 12-24 are trained to write, cast and star in their own short films, telling their stories their way. To date, more than 80 films have been produced and screened at film festivals around the country.

Coalition of 100 Black Women Los Angeles - $30,000

The Coalition of 100 Black Women, Los Angeles, was organized in 1986. We represent one of more than 60 chapters across 28 states. Our mission is to advocate on behalf of black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity in the areas of health, education, and economic empowerment. A committee structure with concrete, measurable initiatives drives the Los Angeles Chapter. Our programs focus on education through leadership mentorship emphasizing S.T.E.A.M; Health specifically focusing on Childhood and Family Obesity, Cancer Health disparities, Metabolic Syndrome; Economic Empowerment building, financial literacy, and civic engagement. All program areas advocate for gender equity and education for minority women and girls.

Student LunchBox - $30,000

Student LunchBox (SLB) is a nonprofit charitable organization committed to fighting food insecurity among college students. Established in 2020, SLB emerged with a clear mission to eradicate campus hunger and foster academic success.

Reading is Fundamental of Southern California - $25,000

The mission of Reading Is Fundamental of Southern California (RIFSoCal) is to promote literacy and motivate children to read by providing new books to create home libraries for underserved children in Southern California. Since 1972, RIFSoCal has provided 1.7 million children with 5.3 million new books.

Adventures to Dreams Enrichment - $25,000

Adventures to Dreams Enrichment empowers youth, ages 5-16, by teaching them to grow their own food, engaging them in enrichment activities, providing mentorship, and offering a safe environment to learn and play. This provides an open avenue to creativity, and open-ended thinking skills.

Allies in Art - $25,000

Allies in Arts is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization that supports artists who are women, BIPOC and/or LGBTQQIA2S+. Allies in Arts brings marginalized artists to the forefront by developing exhibition/screening opportunities, commissions for new works, and/or licensing opportunities for existing works; and provides emerging artists with the infrastructure that can help them succeed in their careers through technical assistance, mentorship, and professional training for adults and youth.

Junior League of Riverside - $25,000

The Junior League of Riverside, Inc. is an organization for women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The Riverside Chapter aims to alleviate poverty and mitigate its effect on women and children by providing a variety of project-based efforts and runs the only Diaper Bank throughout the entire Inland Empire community.

To view the list of all Local Impact Grant winners, visit here.