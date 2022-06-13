NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Media Sponsors of Juneteenth in LA Parade

The stations are proud to be the official media sponsors of the third annual Juneteenth in LA Parade kicking off at Inglewood High School at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022. NBC4 has sponsored the event since its inaugural year in 2020 in commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States and to celebrate Black excellence in the community.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will have a booth with Meteorologist Melissa Magee and Telemundo 52 news talent there who will then ride in a vintage convertible along the parade route. They will also be joined by many other vehicles starting at La Brea Ave. and Nutwood St. in Inglewood and looping around South Los Angeles in support of the many Black-owned businesses thriving in the region.

To learn more about the Juneteenth parade and to register a vehicle in the parade, visit juneteenthinla.com