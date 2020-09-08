NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Partner with the City of Los Angeles to Host El Grito 2020

Media partners NBC4 and Telemundo 52 are supporting the City of Los Angeles and Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez for the first-ever virtual ¡El Grito! 2020 event on September 15 at 7 pm, serving as the official kickoff celebration for Latino Heritage Month. The event will be co-hosted by NBC4 meteorologist Belen De Leon and Telemundo 52's Elva Saray, host of "Acceso Total."

This year's El Grito, which traditionally brings the community together at the steps of City Hall, will feature virtual musical performances and highlight the city's vibrant Latino community and Latinos' contributions to the city's culture, history and economy.

During the program, the City of Los Angeles will join the Consul General of Mexico in re-enacting the historic Cry of Dolores and ringing of the bell, which commemorates the call to arms pronounced by Miguel Hidalgo in 1810 which launched the Mexican War for Independence.

The event will also include a telethon to support Angelenos hardest hit by COVID-19, many of whom are Latino essential workers disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

The music lineup features a diverse mix of sounds ranging from Mariachi, Banda, Trio, and Norteño. Featured performances and appearances by Los Tucanes de Tijuana, La Santa Cecilia, Ozomatli, El Conjunto Nueva Ola (ECNO), La Victoria, Weapons of Mass Creation, San Cha, DJ Angie Vee, Las Joyas Divinas Del Valle, Mariachi Lluvia Y Fuego, and Banda.

Click here to watch the public service announcement with De Leon and Saray. Visit www.Telemundo52.com and @Telemundo52 on Facebook to watch the program live on September 15.