NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Support Taste of Soul 2022

The popular family festival on Crenshaw Blvd. in South Los Angeles is back on Saturday, October 15 featuring a variety of activities and entertainment spotlighting the Black cultural experience and fused with many diverse cultures and traditions throughout the day.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 have been supporters of the event for many years and will have a booth with several news talent engaging with the community from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Be sure to stop by and meet Michael Brownlee, Belen De Leon, Melissa Magee, Marcos Mora, Lynette Romero, and Robin Winston.

For details, visit www.tasteofsoulla.com.

