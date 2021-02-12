NBC4 Celebrates Lunar New Year

Happy Lunar New Year from all your friends at NBC4. This year is the Year of the Ox which brings prosperity, career advancement and wellness to all. It also promises energy, positivity and strength.

Tune in to NBC4 to watch a special public service announcement celebrating the New Year as well as stories from the community on how families are celebrating this year. Learn more about events taking place in Southern California and join the virtual Golden Dragon Parade live on Facebook on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. PST.