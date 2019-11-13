You Can Provide Help 4 the Hungry Along With NBC4

NBCLA

NBC4 with sister station NBC 7 in San Diego is bringing back the award-winning Help 4 the Hungry food donation drive, launching Nov. 22 through Dec. 24 to raise awareness about hunger and homelessness in Southern California.

The stations have teamed up with Ralphs and Food 4 Less supermarkets to offer the public a convenient way to donate $5 or $10 at checkout with 100 percent of proceeds going to the following regional food banks: Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, Feeding America Riverside and San Bernardino, Feeding San Diego and Food Share of Ventura.

Visit Ralphs.com and Food4Less.com to find a store near you to make a donation.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

1 min ago

Efron: ‘I Bounced Back’ From Illness in Papua New Guinea

cockfighting 1 hour ago

Shooting Leads to Cockfighting Bust in Chino

Last year's inaugural campaign raised more than $400,000 distributed to the regional food banks, providing more than 1.5 million meals to those in need. The hardship was particularly urgent a year ago due to the fire devastation in multiple communities that displaced thousands. This year, NBC 7 joins the effort to expand the assistance to more people, additional food banks and provide millions of meals throughout the region.

The stations will raise awareness of the donation drive daily across all newscasts beginning with the morning newscasts at 4 – 7 a.m., midday at 11:30 a.m. and evening at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Reporters will go live at several Ralphs and Food 4 Less store locations in all six counties throughout the duration of the campaign.

Follow the effort on all social media platforms @nbcla and @nbcsandiego.

Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us