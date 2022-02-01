NBC4 Kicks Off Exclusive Coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games and Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles

As NBC prepares to broadcast exclusively the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, the first time two of the biggest sporting events in the world will take place at the same time, NBC4/KNBC announced special programming to provide exclusive coverage to local viewers.

Every day from February 3-20, the station will report the latest on the Winter Olympics in every newscast. All news teams will anchor directly from the NBC4 Lake Set at SoFi Stadium the entire week of February 7 leading up to Super Bowl Sunday – as the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals. NBC4 will also air a special newscast following the football game on February 13.

NBC4 has a lasting tradition of leveraging all its platforms to feature in-depth coverage of the Winter Olympics, including powerhouse athletes from the Southland expected to dominate on the ice and in the snow. The station’s newscast schedule is available at www.nbclosangeles.com/live and is as follows (PST):

February 3, coverage of the games begins with the morning newscast Today in LA at 4 a.m. followed by newscasts at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

February 3-19, The Olympic Zone, a half-hour show hosted by legendary Sports Anchor Fred Roggin, airs at 4:30 p.m.

February 4, the Opening Ceremony airs at 3:30 a.m. followed by newscasts at 6 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

February 5, newscasts air at 7 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

February 6, newscasts air at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.

February 7-11 and 14-16, newscasts air at 4:30 a.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

February 12, newscasts air at 7 a.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 11 p.m.

February 13, Super Bowl airs at 3:30 p.m. followed by newscast at 9 p.m. (timing depends on the game)

February 17 and 18, newscasts air at 11:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., respectively

February 19, newscasts air at 7 a.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

February 20, newscasts air at 7 a.m., 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. with the Closing Ceremony at 5 p.m.

Award-winning journalist Lolita Lopez and photojournalist Jorge Diaz are covering the expansive region of Southern California tracking local athletes competing in the Winter Olympics, including Chloe Kim’s hometown of Torrance, Shaun White’s home base in Carlsbad and Nathan Chen’s training headquarters in Irvine. The NBC4 team will also introduce viewers to the athlete’s families cheering their loved ones from home.

In addition, the NBC4 news teams will cover a wide range of storylines leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, including exclusive interviews with high-profile figures in the sports world including NBC Sports Broadcaster Al Michaels, Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, and others. NBC4 reporters will also take a closer look at the Inglewood community and its thriving businesses, and capture fan reactions and anticipation of the hometown team preparing for the big day.

Follow the station’s around-the-clock content on the NBCLA app and OTT platforms including “The Rundown” which reports the entire day’s news in under 10 minutes every day. Visit www.nbclosangeles.com and @NBCLA for exclusive digital content on all social media platforms.