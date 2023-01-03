Watch: NBCLA Celebrates the Careers of Five Esteemed Southern California Journalists

Five beloved members of the NBC4 News team signed off at the station for the final time in December, marking the farewell broadcasts for a group of journalists who become familiar faces and voices during decades of dedicated and distinguished reporting in Southern California.

Scroll down to watch tributes to anchor Chuck Henry, NBC4 Orange County bureau chief Vikki Vargas, and reporters Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch.

Friends and colleagues look back on Chuck Henry's legacy on his last day.

Anchor Chuck Henry

Chuck Henry started in television news more than 50 years ago, embarking on an illustrious career that would take him around the world. But no matter where the story took him, Southern California and the people who live there were always close to his heart.

Henry's 28 years at NBC4 included dozens of awards and honors for his work as an anchor, host, reporter, director and producer. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Television and Radio News Association and other awards include Los Angeles Area Emmys, Golden Mikes, Los Angeles Press Club Awards and a national Cable Ace Award for Best Host of a Series.

In 2018, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors declared Jan. 23 “Chuck Henry Day” in honor of his career in news.

Read: A Fond Farewell to TV News Icon Chuck Henry

After 40 years covering news in Southern California, KNBC-TV says goodbye to Vikki Vargas.

Reporter and OC Bureau Chief Vikki Vargas

Vikki Vargas spent 40 years reporting stories about the community where she grew up, went to school and raised her daughter.

Her emotional farewell to viewers emphasized the qualities that made her one of Southern California's most highly regarded journalists.

“The biggest benefit to me has been the number of you who allowed me to come into your homes, into your hearts and your lives,” she said in a video posted to Facebook. “When I knock on that door and the person on the other side says, ‘Yes,’ it's phenomenal to me, it's the biggest perk of this job.”

Vargas made lifelong friends along the way.

“She comes from a place of love with her friendships and her work,” said Fritz Coleman, NBC4’s former longtime weatherman. “She has a beautiful spirit. Love her very much.”

Read: Vikki Vargas Signs Off From Orange County One Last Time

Reporter Beverly White

Reporter Beverly White

For three decades, viewers of the NBC4 News counted on Beverly White to gather the information they needed to know, often with little time to spare, and share it in a way that conveyed the story fully and fairly.

White started at NBC4 in 1992, covering a variety of local and national stories for NBC4. White went beyond telling viewers what was happening. She made sure they heard a complete story, particularly in neighborhoods that are often overlooked and under-appreciated.

"She’s like the queen mother of news," said photojournalist David Gregory. "Compassion and fairness. I mean it means the world to both of us really to make sure we get everyone’s voices in the story."

Throughout her career, White shared her time and talent with colleges and non-profit organizations. She continues to mentor students and interns she has met during her career.

Read: Celebrating the Distinguished TV News Career of Beverly White and Her Legacy

After nearly a 30 year career at NBC4, Kim Baldonado is signing off. Her exceptional storytelling has been monumental in telling some of Southern California's most memorable stories. She will be missed, thank you Kim!

Reporter Kim Baldonado

Kim Baldonado grew up a determined dreamer in San Gabriel, the youngest of three girls. Her family recalled early signs that she was destined for greatness in TV news.

“She would get aluminum foil and make a microphone and pretend she was on TV reporting,” said her mother, Mary Ann Baldonado. “So that was her dream since she was a little girl."

Dream accomplished. Baldonado was part of the NBC4 News for nearly three decades, earning seven Emmy Awards.

Baldonado's tenacious commitment to the truth was a driving force throughout her time at the station.

“You know when she's on the story, you're going to get the story. She's going to tell it to you like it is,” NBC4 anchor Carolyn Johnson said.

A devoted Dodgers fan, Baldonado also was committed to her community. She is a longtime and enthusiastic volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.

Read: We'll Miss You, Kim Baldonado

Reporter Angie Crouch

Reporter Angie Crouch

A dedicated journalist who could cover any story. A colleague who always had your back in the field. A caring and compassionate person who never wavered from the belief that she can help make the world a better place.

Those are some of the ways co-workers, and others who know her, describe Emmy award-winning reporter Angie Crouch. Crouch followed her dreams from a small town in Michigan to the bright lights of Los Angeles, where she made a difference both as a reporter and someone who devoted her time away from the job to working with charities and other causes.

“Angie has a positivity out there in the field that she’s been able to maintain all these years,” said NBC4 photojournalist Sean Browning.

Crouch started at NBC4 in 2004 and became a familiar face and voice to viewers, covering stories in Southern California and beyond.

Read: NBC4 Bids Farewell to Veteran Reporter Angie Crouch