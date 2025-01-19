California Wildfires
Live Updates

Live updates: Out of state firefighters begin to demobilize

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced mortgage relief for property owners affected by the fires.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • The Palisades Fire is now 49% contained at 23,700 acres. The Eaton Fire is 73% contained at 14,100 acres.
  • More than two dozen deaths are believed to be linked to the fires.
  • Out of state firefighters began to demobilize Saturday to head back home amid crews' better containment of the fires.
  • Investigators are working to determine the cause of the Eaton Fire.
  • The disasters displaced hundreds of Southern Californians. As a result, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced mortgage relief for property owners affected by the fires.

Continue following the latest coverage:

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
