Live updates: Out of state firefighters begin to demobilize

What to Know
- The Palisades Fire is now 49% contained at 23,700 acres. The Eaton Fire is 73% contained at 14,100 acres.
- More than two dozen deaths are believed to be linked to the fires.
- Out of state firefighters began to demobilize Saturday to head back home amid crews' better containment of the fires.
- Investigators are working to determine the cause of the Eaton Fire.
- The disasters displaced hundreds of Southern Californians. As a result, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced mortgage relief for property owners affected by the fires.
