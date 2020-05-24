NBC4 Receives Station of the Year by Press Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles

NBC4 Southern California received top honors from the Press Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles with the “Television Station of Year” award.

The station also won numerous awards in a variety of web categories at the virtual awards ceremony on May 23.

NBC4's Sean Browning was honored at the 2019 PPAGLA Videographer for the year.

Other photographers were honored including Ernesto Torres, Dennis Lahti, Halie Cook, Alex Vasquez, Matt Halla and Juan Guerra. Reporter Tony Shin was also given an award as well.

For more information about the Press Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles click here.