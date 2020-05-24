PPAGLA

NBC4 Receives Station of the Year by Press Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles

Heather Navarro

NBC4 Southern California received top honors from the Press Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles with the “Television Station of Year” award.

The station also won numerous awards in a variety of web categories at the virtual awards ceremony on May 23.

NBC4's Sean Browning was honored at the 2019 PPAGLA Videographer for the year.

Other photographers were honored including Ernesto Torres, Dennis Lahti, Halie Cook, Alex Vasquez, Matt Halla and Juan Guerra. Reporter Tony Shin was also given an award as well.

For more information about the Press Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles click here.

Congratulations PPAGLA Videographer of the year Winner:Sean Browning, KNBC

Posted by Press Photographers Association of Greater Los Angeles on Saturday, May 23, 2020

This article tagged under:

PPAGLANBC4NBCLAPress Photographers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us