NBC4 Reporter Ted Chen to Receive Asian Youth Center President's Recognition Award

NBC4 Reporter Ted Chen will receive the prestigious President's Recognition Award to be presented by the Asian Youth Center (AYC) 32nd Anniversary Celebration & Awards Ceremony on Friday, October 22 in San Gabriel. Chen and NBC4 have been longtime supporters of AYC and its commitment to support youth and families in the San Gabriel Valley and throughout Los Angeles County.

Other honorees include Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON) and Pacific Plaza Premier Development Group.

Asian Youth Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower low-income, immigrant, and at-risk youth through culturally and linguistically competent education, employment, and social services, helping youth succeed in school, work, and in life.

To learn more about the organization and this special event, visit www.aycla.org.