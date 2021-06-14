NBC4 Sponsors Juneteenth Parade in South LA

NBC4 is pleased to support the second annual Juneteenth in LA Parade as the exclusive media sponsor. This year’s event taking place on June 19, 2021 with festivities beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Inglewood High School and will include hundreds of vehicles driving through predominantly Black neighborhoods and small businesses in South Los Angeles, building on a local movement to honor Black independence and celebrate the community’s many achievements.

Join Meteorologist Melissa Magee, Today in LA Traffic Anchor Robin Winston, Anchor and Reporter Michelle Valles and others who will ride in NBC4 convertibles to celebrate in solidarity with the community; the station will also host a booth at the kick-off location to engage with the community.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Last year, NBC4 joined the parade as the event organizers made history in Los Angeles coordinating the first event of its kind observing this important holiday.

Juneteenth (short for June Nineteenth) is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom and that the Civil War had ended. The announcement put into effect the Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued more than two years earlier on Jan. 1, 1863, by President Abraham Lincoln.

To learn more about the Juneteenth parade and to register a vehicle in the parade, go to juneteenthinla.com.

To learn more about the significance of the holiday, visit Juneteenth.com and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.