NBC4 Sponsors March for Babies LA Walk

NBC4 returns to sponsor the March of Dimes annual March for Babies LA walk on Saturday, April 23 with sister station Telemundo 52 at Grand Park in Downtown L.A. -- NBC4 Today in LA Traffic Anchor Robin Winston and Telemundo 52 Anchor Dunia Elvir will co-emcee the opening program and kick off the walk.

This year, the March for Babies campaign will include both in-person and virtual events. Registration for the event begins at 6:30 a.m. and the stage program begins at 8:00 a.m.

More than just a walk, March for Babies helps lift up communities for health equity, open the door for mothers to have access to care and protect the health of families through advocacy. March for Babies is a time to honor motherhood, babies and diverse families and come together to share experiences while raising critical funds to help every mom and baby.

The March of Dimes 2021 Report Card shows that for the first time in six years U.S. preterm births declined slightly from 10.2 percent to 10.1 percent, with the nation keeping its C- grade. Even with this decline, there are still unacceptable preterm birth rates in the U.S., particularly among communities of color where rates slightly increased for the Black and American Indian/Alaska Native communities. The same disparities exist with infant death, which has slowly declined over the past several years; however, Black and American Indian/Alaskan Native babies are still twice as likely as White babies to die before their first birthdays.

For more information and resources, visit marchofdimes.org. To learn about the March for Babies LA walk and register, visit here.