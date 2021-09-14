NBC4 Sunday Night Football's The Challenge Honors Community Heroes

NBC4's live sports show The Challenge, hosted by award-winning Sports Anchor Fred Roggin, airs every week following Sunday Night Football on NBC4.

Co-hosted with AM 570 radio personality Petros Papadakis, the 30-minute show features sports highlights and live interviews with athletes, and features a different "Hero of the Night" each week to salute the many men and women across Southern California who serve our community.

The 2021-2022 season includes heroes from law enforcement, firefighters, education, the medical community, military and others who work tirelessly to care for the community, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay tuned for a different hero featured every Sunday night through January 9, 2022.

Sunday, September 12: Inglewood Police Officer Fred Osorio: https://www.nbclosangeles.com/on-air/challenge-hero-of-the-night-officer-fred-osorio/2691395/