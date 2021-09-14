sunday night football

NBC4 Sunday Night Football's The Challenge Honors Community Heroes

Tune in to NBC4 after Sunday Night Football with host and veteran Sports Anchor Fred Roggin

By Carol Soudah

NBC4 Sports Anchor Fred Roggin
KNBC

NBC4's live sports show The Challenge, hosted by award-winning Sports Anchor Fred Roggin, airs every week following Sunday Night Football on NBC4.

Co-hosted with AM 570 radio personality Petros Papadakis, the 30-minute show features sports highlights and live interviews with athletes, and features a different "Hero of the Night" each week to salute the many men and women across Southern California who serve our community.

The 2021-2022 season includes heroes from law enforcement, firefighters, education, the medical community, military and others who work tirelessly to care for the community, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay tuned for a different hero featured every Sunday night through January 9, 2022.

Sunday, September 12: Inglewood Police Officer Fred Osorio: https://www.nbclosangeles.com/on-air/challenge-hero-of-the-night-officer-fred-osorio/2691395/

