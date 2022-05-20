Orange County

NBC4 Vikki Vargas Broadcast Journalism Scholarship Awarded

NBC4 Vikki Vargas Broadcast Journalism Scholarship 2022

Congratulations to Cal State Fullerton junior Alexis Johnson-Fowlkes who received the NBC4 Vikki Vargas Broadcast Journalism Scholarship.

Johnson-Fowlkes is majoring in communications major with a concentration in journalism and is aiming to work in broadcast journalism covering issues that most impact the community.

The scholarship is awarded annually to an individual studying broadcast journalism who has demonstrated outstanding academic performance and leadership, with an interest in pursuing a career in the field.

