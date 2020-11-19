NBC4's Annual Help 4 the Hungry Kicks Off to Support Regional Food Banks

NBC4’s Help 4 The Hungry donation drive has returned for a third consecutive year to support food banks facing a greater-than-ever need this holiday season to help feed families in need. Demand has skyrocketed during the pandemic, leaving neighborhoods and people across Southern California struggling with economic hardships, job losses and homelessness.

From Nov. 23 through Dec. 24, you can donate a number of ways:

Donate $1, $5, $10 or more at Ralphs and Food 4 Less stores upon checkout

at Donate by texting H4H to 41444

Donate online here

Donations of any amount are welcome. All donations collected locally will benefit regional food banks in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties, including: Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino and Food Share of Ventura County.

“NBC4’s Help 4 The Hungry returns at a critical time when many across our area are facing overwhelming challenges. We are proud to step up and do our part to ensure millions of meals across Southern California are available to those who need it the most and during these unprecedented times," said Steve Carlston, NBC4 President and General Manager.

Since 2018, NBC4’s award-winning campaign has raised nearly $1 million dollars in cash donations and provided 4 million meals across the region. This year, the station hopes to build on its success and make a greater impact.

"The Help 4 the Hungry campaign is a true demonstration of partnership between NBC4, Ralphs, Food 4 Less and the regional food banks throughout Southern California," said John Votava, director, corporate affairs for Ralphs. "Most importantly, we are grateful for viewers, customers and community supporters who so generously give to the campaign each year. The results of the Help 4 The Hungry campaign further our bold goal of achieving a world with zero hunger and zero waste."

Throughout the campaign, NBC4/KNBC will report about food insecurity in Southern California and how donations can make a difference in people’s lives. Audiences can watch the reports during the station’s newscasts that air from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., at 11 a.m. and at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Audiences can also watch the reports through the station’s digital, mobile and streaming platforms.

NBC4’s Help 4 The Hungry initiative follows the station’s ongoing efforts to provide support to communities affected by the coronavirus crisis, including a summer 2020 partnership with Ralphs and Food 4 Less that resulted in $235,000 in emergency relief funds going to groups providing direct aid to those impacted by the pandemic. In addition, earlier this year, NBC4/KNBC and KVEA/Telemundo52 awarded $225,000 to nearly a dozen local nonprofit organizations using innovation to tackle everyday problems and urgent COVID-19 needs.