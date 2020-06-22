One Killed, One Injured in Venice Shooting Outside CVS

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Monday night in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in Venice.

The shooting occurred about 9:15 p.m. in the parking lot in the 100 block of Lincoln Boulevard, near Commonwealth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Scotty Stevens of the Pacific Community Police Station.

A male shooter remains at large, Stevens said.

Information about the victims or what led up to the shooting was not immediately available.