Nearly 30 cars, 7 businesses vandalized in Long Beach

By Anastassia Olmos and Karla Rendon

An arrest has been made after a vandal targeted dozens of cars and several shops along a popular stretch of road in Long Beach.

More than 25 cars and seven businesses were damaged in a crime spree in the East Village, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers responded Friday morning to multiple reports of smashed windows in businesses and cars.

The vehicles whose windows were smashed were all parked in parking structure of a Chase bank. One of the building managers said an apartment complex surveillance camera captured a man vandalizing the property.

He added that Friday’s occurrence wasn’t an isolated incident.

“It's been ongoing for the last three years, at least,” said Joe Harding, a Long Beach building manager. “Broken windows, businesses shut down for the night. They come back the next morning wondering if they've been a victim somehow. People park their cars on the street, come out every morning wondering if they've been a victim. They're constantly coming around to these properties asking about video footage to see if they can turn it into their insurance company to help get some money back.”

The Long Beach Police Department said one person was arrested in connection with the vandalism. It did not release the name of the suspect nor did the department specify what charges they may face.

