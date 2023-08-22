Nearly $400,000 worth of counterfeit Apple products seized from seaport, Ontario airport

Federal entities seized nearly $400,000 worth of counterfeit Apple products found in shipments from Hong Kong at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport complex and at Ontario International Airport, authorities said Tuesday.

The counterfeit items, which included phony Apple watches and wireless earphones, were "concealed in generic packaging," according to Jaime Ruiz of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The items included 220 "wrist wearable devices" and 1,200 pairs of wireless headphones, Ruiz said.

Counterfeit Apple earphones

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"If genuine, the seized products would have had an estimated manufacturer's suggested retail price of $396,812," Ruiz said.

The illicit products, arriving in six individual shipments via air cargo, were seized in a one-week period in mid-July.

Anyone with information about suspected fraud or illegal trade activity was urged to call 800-BE-ALERT.

People may also report intellectual property rights violations to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center or call 866-IPR-2060.