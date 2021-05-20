UPS

Need a Job? UPS to Hire 300 in Los Angeles Area

The jobs come with competitive pay and benefits, with hourly starting pay between $14.50 and $16 depending on location, shift and position.

By Maggie More

A Black woman stands in a warehouse, surrounded by packages in cardboard boxes. She wears a black hoodie, black gloves and a black COVID mask. A UPS truck is visible behind her, with the back doors to the truck's storage area open.
UPS

UPS will hire 300 permanent, part-time employees in the greater Los Angeles area as e-commerce-related shipping continues to spike.

The positions will be in UPS sortation hubs and centers and could lead to a career: More than 56% of UPS's current drivers and management staff were originally hired for part-time package handler jobs.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"The rapid and ongoing growth of e-commerce coupled with overall demand for our services is creating new part-time opportunities in the greater LA area," said Christine Castaldi, the UPS human resources director, said in a news release. "We're looking for people who want to start a great career at UPS."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

internet 26 mins ago

LA and Riverside Counties Sue Frontier Communications Over Internet Speeds

Angeles National Forest 1 hour ago

Lost Hiker Found After Five Days in SoCal's Angeles National Forest

The jobs come with competitive pay and benefits, with hourly starting pay between $14.50 and $16 depending on location, shift and position. They include annual raises.

Benefits include retirement contributions, tuition assistance, and a discounted stock purchase program, as well as healthcare after a short waiting period.

The UPS's tuition assistance program, "Earn and Learn," allows eligible employees who are also students to earn up to $25,000 toward college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay. The company says it has helped over 300,000 employees pay for their college education since the program was established in 1997.

UPS is hiring at these locations:

  • 20801 Krameria, Riverside, CA 92518
  • 16301 Trojan Way, La Mirada, CA 90638
  • 1800 N. Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90013
  • 3140 E. Jurupa St., Ontario, CA 91761
  • 12745 Arroyo St., Sylmar, CA 91342

Interested applicants can apply here.

This article tagged under:

UPSLos AngelesJobs
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us