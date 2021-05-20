Need a Job? UPS to Hire 300 in Los Angeles Area

UPS will hire 300 permanent, part-time employees in the greater Los Angeles area as e-commerce-related shipping continues to spike.

The positions will be in UPS sortation hubs and centers and could lead to a career: More than 56% of UPS's current drivers and management staff were originally hired for part-time package handler jobs.

"The rapid and ongoing growth of e-commerce coupled with overall demand for our services is creating new part-time opportunities in the greater LA area," said Christine Castaldi, the UPS human resources director, said in a news release. "We're looking for people who want to start a great career at UPS."

The jobs come with competitive pay and benefits, with hourly starting pay between $14.50 and $16 depending on location, shift and position. They include annual raises.

Benefits include retirement contributions, tuition assistance, and a discounted stock purchase program, as well as healthcare after a short waiting period.

The UPS's tuition assistance program, "Earn and Learn," allows eligible employees who are also students to earn up to $25,000 toward college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay. The company says it has helped over 300,000 employees pay for their college education since the program was established in 1997.

UPS is hiring at these locations:

20801 Krameria, Riverside, CA 92518

16301 Trojan Way, La Mirada, CA 90638

1800 N. Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90013

3140 E. Jurupa St., Ontario, CA 91761

12745 Arroyo St., Sylmar, CA 91342

Interested applicants can apply here.