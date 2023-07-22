Neighbor describes attack on 84-year-old woman by serial assault suspect

A neighbor described a brutal attack on an 84-year-old woman by the same man believed to have assaulted at least five other women in the Los Angeles area.

“She said he could have been hiding, possibly somewhere over there,” Jazmin Avila, a neighbor, said.

Avila says her 84-year-old neighbor Angelica was attacked in the parking lot of their apartment complex.

“The man viciously attacked her, was physically assaulting her until she lost consciousness,” Avila said.

That man, LA county sheriffs say, is 21-year-old Andrew Sergio Garcia.

He is believed to be the same man wanted for attacking and sexually assaulting 67-year-old Rosalina Martinez and at least four other women in the area.

“He’s just a sick man, attacking elderly women,” Avila said.

Los Angeles police and LA County sheriffs have linked Garcia to these assaults.

On July 10, police said Garcia followed a woman walking on the street near the 110 Freeway and LA Live way. He attacked and assaulted her.

The next day around 10:45 in the morning, Garcia hits a woman while she is walking near Chick Hearn Court and Georgia Street.

On July 15, he attacked four women.

Rosalina Martinez at 6:00 a.m. in front of her home on Fraser Street, Garcia is caught camera in that attack.

At 9:20 on South Alvarado Street he assaults another woman as she is walking home from church, beating her until she loses consciousness.

Then at 9:35 a.m. he sexually assaults a woman on South Burlington Avenue. And sometime that morning he strikes again.

“As she lost consciousness during the attack he dragged her to another space,” Avila said.

Angelica was beaten so badly she had to spend several days in the hospital and underwent surgery on her jaw.

“It’s sad she could be anyone’s grandmother. She is 84 years old and it's awful to see that,” Avila said.

Detectives say they believe Garcia may be linked to even more attacks on women.

“He needs to be put away. That’s all I can say, he is sick,” Avila said.