Neighbor with paint gun scares off masked burglars in Tarzana

Security video caught the moment a neighbor scared off a group of would-be thieves outside of a Tarzana home Tuesday night.

The masked thieves jumped out of a car and over a fence headed towards the multi-million dollar home.

At least four men were seen jumping over a fence and approaching the home when a bright light shines on them.

The light turned out to be a large flashlight shone by a neighbor across the street. It scared the group and they took off running away from the home.

The same neighbor then headed into the street with a paintball gun pointed at the thieves’ car as they sped away.

Residents of the home that was targeted were home at the time of the incident and called police.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there was a pursuit of a reckless vehicle in Encino with the same description as the silver Kia shortly before the report of the attempted burglary.

It was not clear if both incidents were related, but in both cases the people involved got away.