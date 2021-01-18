Slow Streets

Neighborhood's Street Safety Campaign Hits a Bump in the Road

Signs placed in the road as part of Los Angeles' Slow Streets Program keep disappearing in a Valley Village neighborhood.

By Staff Reports

A plan to improve safety on streets in a Valley Village neighborhood took a wrong turn.

Los Angeles’ Slow Streets Program began during the pandemic as part of an effort to keep people safe as they walked and biked close to their homes. Signs were set up on streets to remind drivers to take it slow, keeping an eye out for children.

But in Valley Village, those signs have been mysteriously disappearing. 

“We found a whole bunch of them, just down the street thrown over the fence,” a resident told NBCLA.

Neighbors put the signs back up, but they were missing again a few days later. Residents have embarked on some investigative work to stop the seemingly endless cycle.

“We’re going to ask our community to check their Ring cameras for anything unusual,” said Anthony Leonard. “You’re not stopping us.”

NBCLA reached out to the city of Los Angeles to see whether other communities have reported similar problems, but did not hear back during the holiday weekend. 

This article tagged under:

Slow StreetsValley Village
