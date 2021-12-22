Gunman Opens Fire on Covina Neighbors, Killing Man Who Confronted Him Over Car Break-In

A Covina man was shot and killed late Tuesday after confronting a man suspected in a vehicle break-in, police said.

The break-in was reported in the 100 block of North Charter Drive in Covina. Several neighbors tried to apprehend the burglar and chased him to the 1800 block of Covina Boulevard.

“They confronted him in a condo complex, and during the confrontation the suspect fired three times and killed one of the neighbors trying to apprehend him,” Covina police said in a statement.

The shooter ran from the scene. No arrests were reported.

A detailed description of the man was not immediately available.