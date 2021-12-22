Covina

Gunman Opens Fire on Covina Neighbors, Killing Man Who Confronted Him Over Car Break-In

Neighbors chased the burglar, suspected in a vehicle break-in, before he opened fire outside a condo complex, police said.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Nyree Arabian

Police at the scene of a shooting in Covina.
NBCLA

A Covina man was shot and killed late Tuesday after confronting a man suspected in a vehicle break-in, police said.

The break-in was reported in the 100 block of North Charter Drive in Covina. Several neighbors tried to apprehend the burglar and chased him to the 1800 block of Covina Boulevard. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“They confronted him in a condo complex, and during the confrontation the suspect fired three times and killed one of the neighbors trying to apprehend him,” Covina police said in a statement.

The shooter ran from the scene. No arrests were reported. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Pursuit 45 mins ago

Watch: Chase Driver Ditches Car After Swerving to Avoid Bus

Arcadia 2 hours ago

One Killed in Fiery Crash on 210 Freeway in Arcadia

A detailed description of the man was not immediately available. 

This article tagged under:

Covina
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us