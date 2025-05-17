Neurodiverse community helps friend rebound from Palisades Fire

As tens of thousands fled the January wildfires, those with neurodiverse needs were acutely affected, having their routines upended, according to local families and nonprofits.

The life of 20-year-old Sean Gleeson has been impacted as well after the Palisades Fire forced him and his family to relocate from the Pacific Palisades to a Santa Monica apartment.

“We went from one friend to another friend to a hotel. Back to a friend,” Natalie Gleeson, Sean's mother, said. “We are all still here.”

Their family home perished in the blaze. Sean’s cat, Milo, did not survive.

What has helped Sean transition into his new setting is a health and mentorship program called Los Angeles Friends. Sean meets with a group of neurodivergent young men every other week through Los Angeles Friends in West LA, establishing a sense of routine.

During a typical Saturday session, there is yoga, breathwork and stretching

“Through wellness, fitness and nutritional consulting,” founder Brett Lietzke said. “We are an organization that adds value to these young men's lives.”

Lietzke, a personal trainer whose clients include those with neurodiverse needs, focuses on improving the young men's fitness and social skills.

Los Angeles Friends recently partnered with another men’s community group to send the crew on a day trip to Catalina Island. No parents. Just the guys.

Sean and his best friend Justice took a boat to Catalina for a day chock full of activities.

“We’re going to take you on as a little brother,” Lietzke said. “Show you the world. And how to grow into it.”

As the group has provided stability even through some challenging times, Sean's mother said she's grateful that her son can continue with normal life.

“It’s nice to establish your routine again,” Gleeson added. “Sean went back to Los Angeles Friends and found a safe place, a safe haven”

Justice, who is nonverbal, agreed that his community helps him breath better.

When asked what his favorite part of the group meeting was, Justice inhaled deeply and then typed out two words on his iPhone to be read via the phone’s spoken content function.

“Deep breath,” he wrote.