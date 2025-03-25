California Lottery

New $5 Mega Millions promises bigger wins, better odds

The new game will cost $5 instead of $2.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

The California Lottery will launch a revamped Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. But what does this all mean?

The new game will cost $5 instead of $2, and the odds of winning any prize will be 1:23 instead of 1:24, due to the removal of one Mega Ball from the game, said the California Lottery.

Other new enhancements include:

  • The starting jackpot will reset to $50 million instead of the typical $20 million.
  • A built-in random multiplier will increase non-jackpot prizes by 2X, 3X, 4X-5x or 10X. Prizes may vary from $10 to $10 million vs. the $2 to $1 million in the current game.
  • The new minimum prize for a winning ticket will be $10 vs. the current $2.
Game experts estimate the average jackpot will be more than $800 million compared to the current approximately $450 million.

According to the California Lottery, this is Mega Millions' first game configuration since 2017 and the second price adjustment since it was first sold more than 20 years ago.

The final drawing with Mega Millions current structure will be on April 4.

