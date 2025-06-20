A Los Angeles transplant has started a new movement after being shocked by the amount of trash he has seen all across Southern California.

As soon Juan Naula, an Ecuador native, moved from Virginia to Southern California last October, he said he started to wonder why LA has so much trash.

“I go to Hollywood, I go to Newport, everywhere there’s trash,” he said.

After being tired of seeing trash everywhere, Naula began picking up trash everywhere he spotted it, using a few simple tools.

“I go around the LA area, different areas,” he said, adding he’s been cleaning up trash all over LA since November.

Now under the nonprofit Clean LA with Me, Naula is using social media to get the word out and invite people to clean up their neighborhoods.

He said he’s fallen in love with Southern California but just wishes it looked a little cleaner.