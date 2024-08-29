New Barbie Music Series collection honors Mexican singer Juan Gabriel

Toy giant Mattel has released its latest Barbie Signature Music Series, paying tribute to Mexican artist Juan Gabriel.

The doll represents the “Divo de Juárez” in the iconic 1990 concert at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City.

The new doll from Mattel's Barbie musical series represents Juan Gabriel at the 1990 concert at the Palacio de Bellas Artes. (Photo by @2024 Mattel)

The Barbie inspired by Juan Gabriel is wearing a bolero-style jacket, a black suit with gold trim, just like the colorful suits that the Mexican composer liked to wear. She is also wearing a gold necklace, representing the bolo ties he would always sport.

"Juanga” as many of his fans called him, had a successful musical and acting career for more than 40 years. Alberto Aguilera Valadez, his birth name, captivated millions worldwide with songs such as “Noa Noa,” “Amor Eterno,” “No Tengo Dinero” and “Hasta que te Conocí” among many others.

The doll is wearing a black and gold bolero jacket and a necklace that represents the bolo ties worn by "El Divo de Juárez." (Photo by @2024 Mattel)

“Juan Gabriel expressed his love for Mexico through fashion and song,” said the Mattel Creations website. “Barbie Club” members were able to order the doll in a pre-sale.

Mattel said the exclusive doll will be available at Target, Amazon, Walmart and Mattel Shop beginning August 28. The price for the collectible doll is $64.99.

Juan Gabriel, who was born in Michoacán, Mexico, passed away at the age of 66 on August 28, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.