New Break in Montclair Triple Murder: Suspect on the Run is a Family Member, Police Say

The bodies of 66-year-old George Ramirez, his 68-year-old wife Sonia and 43-year-old son David were found Jan. 30 in the home in the 4800 block of Ramona Avenue where the family lived for decades.

By Heather Navarro

After the bodies of three family members were discovered in a Montclair home, launching a murder investigation at the end of January, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced the suspected killer is a family member, and he's on the run.

Authorities named Pete Renteria, 29, as a suspect in the crime. He was described by authorities as a family member.

Authorities also said his whereabouts are unknown.

Relatives of the family members killed in the triple murder in Montclair share new details. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News on Feb. 6, 2023.

Deputies arrived at the Montclair home Jan. 30 after someone called upon having discovered the bodies. The three were shot to death.

One of David Ramirez's two daughters told NBC4 in a previous interview that he was the protector in the family.

"My dad was always pushing us to do better, always reaching out to us and always trying to be the best father that he could be," one of George's daughters said.

George and Sonia's daughter described the horrible phone call she got from a relative telling her that her parents and brother were murdered.

"I was home Monday evening with my husband and my aunt, my sister called me with the news and of course I was devastated," said one of their daughters.

Anyone with information on the suspect or case is urged to call 909-890-4904.  Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com. 

