Watch where you're parking. New crosswalk law is going into effect Tuesday

Cars parked near marked and unmarked crosswalks will be cited.

By Helen Jeong

A new parking law is set to take effect Tuesday across the state of California to deter parking near crosswalks.

Assembly Bill No. 413 or the "daylighting" law will allow officers to issue citations on cars that are parked within 20 feet of any marked or unmarked crosswalks. 

Those who pushed for the law said it would eliminate blind spots for all crossings used by pedestrians and bicyclists. 

“It can be difficult for a person walking to see if there's a car coming,” explained Kendra Ramsey with the California Bicycle Coalition (CalBike). “It's also difficult for the person driving the motor vehicle to see if there was someone trying to cross the street.”

Credit: Oxnard Police Department

The 20-feet distance to be enforced under the new law is about the length of a midsize sedan as well as a typical truck. 

A good way to prevent a ticket is to think of all crossing areas like we think of fire hydrants, according to Ramsey.

“Park away from them even if the curb isn't painted. There may not be red paint at that intersection, but just try to remember it's now off limits for safety.”

As for citations and fines, the state has left that up to local cities or counties. But in Los Angeles County, each ticket is expected to cost drivers $77.5, which includes a $65 fine and a $12.50 administrative fee.

More than 40 other states have similar laws in place to prevent pedestrian deaths. 

State officials estimate Nearly 7,500 pedestrians died in California between 2009 and 2018.

