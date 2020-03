Kaiser Permanente in West Los Angeles confirmed Tuesday that it was overseeing the care of a coronavirus patient "who is home in self-isolation and being treated on an outpatient basis."

"We are in touch with and monitoring the patient," Kaiser Permanente said in a statement. "We are focused on delivering excellent care while ensuring the protection of our members, physicians and staff."

Citing HIPAA requirements, Kaiser Permanente refused to provide futher details.