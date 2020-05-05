New Coronavirus Testing Sites Opening in South LA and Hawthorne

New COVID-19 testing sites are opening in South Los Angeles and Hawthorne, officials announced Tuesday.

Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson said a new site is opening at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, at 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Testing is free and available to all who sign up at https://corona-virus.la/.

Last week, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the city of Los Angeles would begin offering free COVID-19 testing to any resident who wants one, regardless of whether they are showing any symptoms.

According to the mayor's office, the city's free testing offer extends to any resident of Los Angeles County, but only at the eight testing locations within the city of Los Angeles. People must make appointments by visiting the city's testing website, coronavirus.lacity.org/testing.

Although anyone can get tested, priority will still be given to people displaying symptoms and to front-line workers such as health care professionals and first responders.

Tests are free to those with an appointment and to those who have no symptoms. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Los Angeles County as a whole has not changed its policy that authorizes testing only for people who are displaying symptoms of the illness.

A new site is also scheduled to open in Hawthorne on Wednesday, at the Betty Ainsworth Sports Center located at 3851 W. El Segundo Blvd., adjacent to the Hawthorne Memorial Center.

"This new testing center is a vital component to reopening Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, and California as outlined by Governor Gavin Newsom's six indicators to modify the Stay at Home order,'' Awad said. "Hawthorne is an ideal location for such a center, and I'm excited to bring COVID-19 testing to our residents who have had limited access until now.''

The site is available to the neighboring communities including Lawndale, Lennox, El Segundo, West Athens and other South Bay cities.

The site is free, and available by appointment only at https://lhi.care/covidtesting, or 888-634-1123.

Dozens of testing sites are available in Los Angeles County, and can be viewed at https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

As of Tuesday, testing was available at the following sites:

-- Antelope Valley Mall, 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale

-- Pomona Fairplex, Gate 17, W. McKinley/Fairplex Drive

-- South Bay Galleria, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach

-- Carbon Health (Walk-Up Only), Echo Park, 2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M, Los Angeles

-- Crenshaw Christian Center, 7901 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles

-- Glendale Memorial Hospital, 222 W. Eulalia St.

-- Hansen Dam Recreational Center (entrance on Osborne St., 11798

Foothill Blvd.), Lake View Terrace

-- High Desert Medical Group, 43839 15th St. W., Lancaster

-- Hotchkin Memorial Training Center, 1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles

-- VA Parking Lot 15 at corner of Constitution and Davis, 100

Constitution Ave., Los Angeles

-- Northridge Hospital Medical Center, 18460 Roscoe Blvd. (enter on

Reseda Blvd.)

-- Lincoln Park (3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles

-- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group, 972 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce

-- AltaMed Medical Group, 6336 Passons Blvd., Pico Rivera

-- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group, 8627 Atlantic Ave., South Gate

-- Long Beach City College, 1305 E. Pacific Coast Highway

-- AltaMed Medical and Dental Group, 1300 S. Sunset Ave., West Covina

-- Charles R. Drew Campus, 1731 E 120th St., Los Angeles

-- Santa Clarita Testing Site, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road

-- Pasadena Testing Site, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive

-- East LA College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park

-- Avors Medical Group, 42135 10th St W ste 101, Lancaster

-- Warner Center, 6097 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills

-- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, 8730 Alden Drive, Los Angeles

-- Kedren Community Health Center - Walk Up Only, 4211 Avalon, Los Angeles

-- Altamed Medical Group, 2040 Camfield Ave., Los Angeles

-- Bellflower Civic Center, 16600 Civic Center Drive

-- The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

-- San Gabriel Valley Airport, 4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte

-- AltaMed Evaluation and Testing Site, 1724 Pennsylvania Ave., Los Angeles

-- Beverly Hospital, 309 W. Beverly Blvd., Montebello

-- Good Samaritan Hospital, 1225 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

-- PIH Health City of Bell, 6480-6410 Atlantic Ave., Bell

-- Harbor UCLA Hospital, 21840 Normandie Ave., Torrance

-- PIH Health Hospital, 12401 Washington Blvd., Whittier

-- West Jordan High School, 171 W. Bort St., Long Beach

-- Chap Care, 1595 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

-- Exposition Park, 3986 S. Hoover St., Los Angeles