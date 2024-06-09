Beverly Hills

Ryan Garcia hospitalized following arrest at Beverly Hills hotel

The champion boxer is accused of causing damage to a guest room and hallway of the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel.

By Karla Rendon

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 09: Ryan Garcia speaks to reporters during a media workout at World Class Boxing Gym on April 09, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

New details have emerged surrounding the arrest of champion boxer Ryan Garcia, who was hospitalized after he was detained during his stay at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel.

Garcia, 25, was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly vandalized the hotel while staying there as a guest, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Officers were called to the hotel for a call of an intoxicated person and identified that individual as Garcia.

The champion boxer is accused of causing damage to a guest room and a hallway of the hotel. The cost and extent of the alleged damage was not disclosed.

Following his arrest, Garcia was taken to a local hospital for “medical care.” That care was not disclosed, but the athlete referenced his hospitalization in a couple of posts on X.

In his posts, Garcia said he was “worried” and was at a “weird hospital.” He also compared himself to pop star Britney Spears, who faced adversity over her mental wellness.

In a statement to NBC4, Garcia’s attorney, Darin Chavez, said the boxer’s arrest comes as he deals with the “devastating news regarding his mother's health.”

“First and foremost, we urge everyone to respect Ryan's privacy during this difficult period,” Chavez said. “Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden. The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges.”

“We are working diligently to provide Ryan with the resources he needs. Our team is committed to ensuring that he receives the appropriate help and care to address both his immediate and long-term well-being.”

Garcia is now facing a felony vandalism charge.

