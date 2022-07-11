New Application Round for LA Small Businesses to Access Aid

The Small Business Rental Assistance Grant Program in LA is opening a second round of applications for aid Monday.

The grant was created to help merchants affected by the pandemic.

The application period for this financial aid for merchants will begin at 10 a.m. This aid which can amount to up to $15,000, is intended it help pay for any rent fees owed.

Merchants who wish to apply for these funds can go to one of the 10 available business centers in the city, where they can receive help filling out the application form. They can also go to your business to provide that assistance for free or do it virtually.

For a list of these centers in the city of LA, click here.

Who qualifies for business assistance in Los Angeles?

To be considered for this grant you must:

Have a business with a physical commercial

Possess a business registration certificate in LA

Have been active before March 1, 2020

Have no annual earnings greater than $5 million

In addition to these requirements, the merchant must have, at least, a debt of $2,500 in rent

How long will the application process take?

The application process begins on Monday, July 11, at 10 a.m., and ends on Wednesday, July 20 of the same month.

If you did not qualify for this aid during the first round, you will not be able to apply again at this time.

However, if you think they made a mistake by denying you help, you can go to any of the business centers for advice.