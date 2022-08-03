New Images From James Webb Telescope Show Cartwheel Galaxy

New images from NASA's James Webb Telescope reveal a rare Cartwheel Galaxy.

Scientists say that the galaxy is located about 500 million lightyears away.

It is a result of a collision between two galaxies. Scientists say the galaxy is in a transitory phase of its development.

They say it was likely a spiral galaxy like the Milkway galaxy before it collided with a smaller galaxy.

The new images give scientists a glimpse of what happened to the galaxy in the past and how it will develop in the future.