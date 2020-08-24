New LA City Program Announced to Help Homeless Families and Students

Authorities Monday announced a new pilot program to assist homeless families with school-aged children living in three motels along the Sepulveda Boulevard corridor in Van Nuys and North Hills.

The $770,000 "Kids First" program will be a collaborative effort led by Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and will include the Mayor's Office of Economic Opportunity, the Los Angeles Unified School District and three local nonprofit groups.

The program will give educational, life-needs and housing assistance throughout the LAUSD school year to 51 homeless families with 101 school-aged children living in three motels.

About 60 of those children currently live in the Hyland Motel at 7041 Sepulveda Blvd., where a mid-morning news conference was planned by city and school officials Monday. The pilot program also involves families living in the Midtown Inn and Palm Tree motels.

The program involves nonprofits LA Family Housing, North Valley Caring Services and New Economics for Women, representing a working group that will meet regularly and closely monitor the progress and needs of the students and their families for a full school year.