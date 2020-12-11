New ‘Metro Micro' Ride Share Service Comes to LA Transportation

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority introduced its first phase of the NextGen Bus Plan and its Metro Micro project, both set to officially launch on Sunday.

NextGen is an overhaul of Metro's bus network, the first in more than 25 years, and is designed to speed up bus trips, provide more frequent trips to the bulk of the system's riders and improve reliability and accessibility.

Metro Micro is a ride-sharing service using vans and small vehicles that will be operated by Metro in select zones. The service is designed to integrate directly into our existing transit system and enhance transit service where it is challenging to run fixed-route buses.

“Our mission is to create a world-class transportation system for Los Angeles by giving Angelenos a wide array of convenient, reliable and affordable transportation options to get where they need to go,” Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board Chair Eric Garcetti said. “With NextGen and Metro Micro, we are rolling out two key projects in our pursuit of a city and region defined by greater mobility and expanded prosperity for every rider, commuter and resident.”

Metro Micro is a shared ride service that uses vans for short trips within designated service zones in Los Angeles County.

The service will allow riders to plan entire trips with both Metro Micro and their bus or train ride in real-time, using a single mobile app, internet browser or Metro's call center. Riders will be able to pay for the service by using their TAP card and TAP account or with a debit, credit or prepaid credit card.

Rides will cost an introductory rate of $1 per ride (transfer not included) for the first six months of Metro Micro service in each zone. Metro staff will return to the Board at the end of the six-month introductory period to consider potential fare adjustments, Metro officials said.

On Sunday, the service will launch in its first two zones, the South Los Angeles Area and the LAX/Inglewood area. Service hours at launch are at Watts/Willowbrook from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, and LAX/Inglewood: 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday,

More information can be found at www.metro.net/.