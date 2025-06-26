Los Angeles Dodgers

New mural of Kike Hernández comes to North Hollywood

The mural is located at the corner of Lankershim and Burbank Boulevard.

By Marco Haynes

A new mural in North Hollywood is celebrating two iconic Los Angeles Dodgers, Kike Hernández and Fernando Valenzuela.

Both players won the World Series for the Dodgers and have an immense impact in the Latino communities of LA with Hernández, who is an active player with the team, winning two World Series, recently in 2024 and 2020 while Valenzuela only won the 1981 World Series. 

The mural is located at the corner of Lankershim and Burbank Boulevards on the side of the Noho Tires and Wheels building. 

In the mural, Hernandez is shown wearing a Dodgers hat, with a clenched fist while wearing his two World Series championship rings. 

Dodgers legend Valenzuela, who died in Oct. 2024 from an unspecified health problem, is pictured wearing a Dodgers hat and angel wings behind him. On either side of him are drawings of his time as a player, depicting him pitching in his iconic number 34 jersey.

His nickname “El Toro” is also noted below the pictures along with the images of two bulls.

The artist behind the mural has other works around LA, honoring iconic figures, including Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Nipsey Hussle, Selena Quintanilla and Kendrick Lamar.

