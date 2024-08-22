New plan to use solar power to keep streetlights on in San Bernardino

Solar-powered streetlights are coming to the streets of San Bernardino with the hopes they will deter copper thefts.

There are over 1000 city streetlights out in San Bernardino due to tampering from copper thieves, according to a city spokesperson.

Streetlight repairs can be costly for the city and take time, leaving several businesses in the dark.

“It’s scary sometimes leaving the business. Leaving our business in the dark is more scary, said Mark Romero, owner of the Barbers Club. “It’s bad to where we have to turn our phone lights to make sure nobody is hidden in corners.”

Romero said his business in downtown San Bernardino is in complete darkness due to the damaged streetlights in the area.

“It’s a constant battle. No matter what safeguard we put in a street light, traffic light or anything with copper. Wire thieves are one step ahead of us,” said Jeff Kraus with the city of San Bernardino. “When people call to our service center for potholes or whatever - street lights is a constant concern for residents and we have a list.”

With the help of a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, Kraus said the city will now be able to keep the lights on.

“We have decided to go in favor of solar power street lights. There is a payoff in savings in electricity,” said Kraus.

About 80 streetlights will be powered by solar with more to come as the city votes on a $1.5 million allocation on top of the grant to repair and replace the streetlights.

The replacements would roll out over the next few months.