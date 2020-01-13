New Program Seeks to Bolster LA’s Latinx Presence in Entertainment Industry

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti helped launch a program Monday that seeks to connect Latinx talent, executives and creators to opportunities in the entertainment industry, with a goal of doubling Latino representation in the field by 2030.

The initiative is through LA Collab, which was founded with the support of more than 50 local leaders.

"Latinos are a powerful force in Los Angeles's culture and economy, and our trademark industry should tap into the diverse pool of talent in our own backyard," Garcetti said. "On big screens or small, in front of the camera or behind it, our studios, actors, directors and producers inspire the world with the power of their creativity and imagination, and LA Collab will elevate new voices and empower the next generation of Latinx creatives."

According to a report by the Motion Picture Association of America, Latinos represent nearly 25% of the box office, but according to a USC Annenberg study, Latino representation in the industry has been stagnant over the past dozen years, with about 3% of all leads and co-leads in motion pictures.

LA Collab will focus on reversing that trend by helping Latinx people develop skill sets and promote collaborations with creators and top producers, filmmakers, buyers, showrunners and other in the industry, according to the mayor's office.

"As a Latina, I want to see more actors who look like me on screen and behind the camera," actress, director and writer Eva Longoria said. "I started my own production company to create content from our community, and I became a director/producer to be in a position to hire people who look like me."

Other entertainment leaders from the founding coalition supporting LA Collab include Eli Roth, who will support Latinx horror filmmakers via his digital platform, Crypt TV, while Lionsgate's Pantelion Films and Pantaya will actively search for new bilingual voices for their projects.