New report shows gaps in worker safety after the Eaton Fire  

Workers who have been part of the cleanup from the Pacific Palisades to Altadena following the Palisades and Eaton Fire in January Thursday described their working conditions, which they say made them feel sick.

They told their stories at a press conference announcing a report released by the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.

The report “Rebuilding Altadena: Critical Gaps in Worker Safety After the Eaton Fire” surveyed 240 active worksites in Altadena, where more than 1,200 workers were cleaning and rebuilding after the Eaton Fire.

It found “very few” workers were using adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect their lungs from toxic contaminants, even as they were raising potentially dangerous ash and dust.

The workers were seen using earth-moving equipment and other machinery, piling and removing debris by hand, demolishing damaged structures and repairing roofs, according to the report.

Nik Theodore from the University of Illinois Chicago conducted the study and pointed to the harmful chemicals on surfaces and soil in these burn sites.

“We know that these toxins are related to all manner of long-term consequences,” he said.

Recommendations in the report include:

Calls for government agencies to work with non-profit groups and others to provide more free or subsidized PPE

More inspections of cleanup sites to educate workers and employers on proper protection

Additional cool down periods so that crews can safely take breaks from the equipment

The need for a comprehensive study to measure the presence of toxins and harmful substances that could have been left behind when cars, appliances, and products like pesticides burned in the Eaton Fire in January.

“This has been compared to 911 where a lot of workers went to do the cleanup and now a lot of workers either got cancer or passed away and we don't want that,” Jose Madera, representing the Pasadena Job Center said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which has cleared thousands of homes in the Altadena burn zone, tells NBC4 in a statement:

“USACE’s number one priority is public health and safety – of our employees and contractors, and of the survivors and the community. Every USACE employee and contractor wears mandated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – hard hat with chinstrap, safety glasses, high-visibility reflective vests and steel-toe shoes when on site. Within the ash footprint, workers must wear additional PPE including Tyvek suits, gloves and a respirator, as well as eye protection, hard hat, and foot protection. No workers are ever allowed on USACE sites without proper PPE.”

The LA County Department of Public Health acknowledged that health regulations were not strictly followed, putting some workers at risk.

"The LA County Department of Public Health's Office of Worker Health & Safety (OWHS) has been conducting weekly observations, outreach, and PPE distribution in the Eaton and Palisades burn areas and have seen a concerning amount of workers without any respiratory protection or adequate personal protective equipment. The Public Health outreach teams partner with community-based organizations to conduct outreach and education to workers, and regularly submit complaints to Cal/OSHA when worksite hazards are observed across Eaton and Palisades debris removal sites."

The County added: "In our conversations with workers across job sites and at outreach locations within burn areas, they've shared that employers often do not provide them with sufficient equipment, such as respirators, coveralls, and goggles, to perform their job duties safely, and some workers shared they have not received any training or information about the hazards and toxic exposure. We've also encountered numerous worksites where workers are unaware of who their employers are and are dropped off at different debris removal sites without adequate equipment, access to restrooms, water suppression tools, and other pertinent information to perform their job safely."

"While it is a requirement for workers to receive adequate PPE, training, and certification to perform debris removal under Cal/OSHA regulations, we have observed significant non-compliance across the two burn areas, putting workers at high risk for toxic exposure and other long-term health risks," the department said.

The county is offering free lead testing to monitor the health of people in the impacted areas.

Dial 1-800-LA-4-LEAD to request a free appointment through Quest Labs.

A walk up, mobile testing event is happening Saturday, May 24 at La Pintoresca Park at 45 East Washington Blvd.

See here for more information about this event and the lead testing.