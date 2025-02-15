New shelter for Eaton Fire evacuees to open in Duarte

Eaton Fire evacuees who have been living at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium will soon be moving to the Pamela Park gymnasium in Duarte, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Saturday.

When the Red Cross assumed management of the Pasadena shelter, complex officials requested that the facility be returned to the city of Pasadena shortly after the first week in February, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services. The city granted an extension for the shelter until an appropriate new location could be found.

The center held nearly 1,500 evacuees at its peak. The Eaton Fire destroyed over 9,400 structures and resulted in at least 17 deaths.

The focus of the county and the American Red Cross was to find a shelter location closer to where the remaining evacuees lived, near their social networks and familiar neighborhood resources, a department official said.

Every household in the emergency shelter has been assigned a Red Cross shelter resident transition specialist to assist them, including working with county personnel to provide transportation and ensure that every resident has a clear plan, the official said.