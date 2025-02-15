Wildfires

New shelter for Eaton Fire evacuees to open in Duarte

The Pasadena Civic Auditorium has been used as a shelter for fire evacuees, who will soon move to the new shelter, the county says.

By City News Service

An aerial view of the sun rising above homes that burned in the Eaton Fire on January 21, 2025 in Altadena, California. 
Mario Tama | Getty Images

Eaton Fire evacuees who have been living at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium will soon be moving to the Pamela Park gymnasium in Duarte, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Saturday.

When the Red Cross assumed management of the Pasadena shelter, complex officials requested that the facility be returned to the city of Pasadena shortly after the first week in February, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services. The city granted an extension for the shelter until an appropriate new location could be found.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

California Wildfires Feb 14

LA County Board urges landlords to rent to displaced wildfire victims

California Wildfires Feb 10

Altadena home burned down in the Eaton Fire being sold for $550,000

The center held nearly 1,500 evacuees at its peak. The Eaton Fire destroyed over 9,400 structures and resulted in at least 17 deaths.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The focus of the county and the American Red Cross was to find a shelter location closer to where the remaining evacuees lived, near their social networks and familiar neighborhood resources, a department official said.

Every household in the emergency shelter has been assigned a Red Cross shelter resident transition specialist to assist them, including working with county personnel to provide transportation and ensure that every resident has a clear plan, the official said.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia Wildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us