New stationary air monitors test soil, water and air quality around burn zones

Five stationary air monitors are expected to be placed around Palisades and Eaton Fire neighborhoods, as crews work to remove debris from the homes impacted by the flames.

South Coast AQMD, the group that monitors for pollutants around Los Angeles counties, found high levels of contaminants like lead and arsenic on the day of the fire. And as cleanup efforts are underway, particulates in the air become a new threat.

“That is some of the concern, which is why we did this expanded air monitoring effort,” said Jason Lowe, South Coast AQMD’s deputy executive officer.

The Centers for Disease Control reports a 110-fold increase in certain lead levels compared to days before the fire in January, these levels have returned to normal.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

To help track these levels, mobile air monitors cruise around the fire-affected neighborhoods.

“They evaluate for air-toxic metals, as well as gaseous air-toxic,” Lowe said.

The Eaton Fire showed lead and arsenic levels below state health thresholds as of Jan. 31. Similar results appeared when the mobile units surveyed the Palisades on Feb. 10.

However, some elevated levels of methane, possibly from gas leaks, were detected in Altadena. The results were reported to utilities and public health agencies, according to Lowe.

The Los Angeles County Department is partnering with other agencies and educational institutions to sample soil, water and ocean water. The work is expected to go through March.

“Those folks are going to use their processes, whether or not it's their lab or a state-approved lab, and then those data will be posted on our website,” said Dr. Nichole Quick, the Chief Medical Advisor for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

A public health advisory is in effect for people living within 250 yards of fire debris and will remain in place until after the phase two cleanup of more than 13,000 structures is complete.

Researchers with LMU, UCLA and Purdue University are teaming up to collect soil and water samples from more than 1,000 homes in and around the burn zones from both the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Homeowners in fire zones can sign up for free soil testing which is being funded by the R&S Kayne Foundation by filling out the enrollment form here.